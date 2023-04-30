Yoogali SC sent a message to the rest of the Capital Premier League competition after condemning Belconnen United to their first defeat of the season.
It was a strong start to the game as Joey Preece was able to get his head to a corner, but it went just over.
They didn't have to wait too much longer to open the scoring as a long ball from Reuben Donadel had the Belconnen keeper in two minds as Preece was able to get to the ball first a head over the United shot-stopper to make it 1-0 after nine minutes.
Just as the crowd was settling down after the first goal, Preece popped up with a second just 2 minutes later after a corner was recycled and after a Darren Bailey cross found Preece, who turned and found his way to get a shot on goal.
The home side was well on top of the game and had the better of the play for most of the first half and were able to make it 3-0 just before the break as Reuben Donadel rose to head home a corner.
Belconnen had their first real chance of the game, which was turned away, and the follow-up was turned just wide, and Yoogali took a three-goal lead into the interval.
The visiting United side pushed in the early stages of the second half, and with 21 minutes left, a slice of luck had them with a chance.
A shot from Belconnen was defected at the near post by Luke Pandolfo, and with Michael DePaoli unable to react to the deflection, United was within two goals.
That was as close as they got as Yoogali were able to hold on to take the 3-1 victory.
Yoogali SC coach Darren Bailey felt that it showed how the games could change when his side can take those early chances.
"We spoke at the start about starting well and taking our early chances," he said. "Every week, we have been able to create those chances but haven't put them away, and today we did. Joey gets off the mark, which is great, and hopefully, that can get him on a roll now.
"It just shows what happens when we are able to take those early chances."
Bailey knew it was going to be a tough test for his side but felt it was a case of his side wanting it more.
"It is always a tough test coming up against a side that has just been relegated," he said.
"You saw what Tuggeranong did last year after getting relegated, they went on a very good run of form and took the league by storm, and I think that is what Belconnen wanted to do.
"I think they had a great chance today, but we were able to nullify that by just our desire and wanting it more."
Yoogali SC takes on Wagga City Wanderers at home next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
