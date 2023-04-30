In conditions that weren't conducive for football, DPC Roosters were able to make a commanding start to the season with a 44-10 win over Yenda at Wade Park.
It was a fast start from the Roosters as Jonathon Sila scored a double on either side of a Guy Thompson try to see the Roosters up 18-0 after just 10 minutes.
Sila completed a first-half hat-trick with his third try inside 12 minutes, and the Roosters looked to be on track for a blowout victory in the opening round.
DPC captain Adam McCann felt his side needs to work on staying on task after making strong starts.
"I think we got ahead of ourselves a bit and work on staying in the grind and making those points count towards the end of the game," he said.
Halfway through the first half, Yenda was able to get their first points of the afternoon with Zack Starr finding his way over, but the reprieve was short-lived, with Sila scoring his fourth of the afternoon.
Tom Sellars was able to pull the score back just before halftime, but there was a mountain of work for the Blueheelers if they wanted to get something from the game, as they trailed 30-10.
That mountain became even bigger in the opening stages as Josh Veivers was able to find a try to add to his conversions for the day, while Luke Hogan found his way over five minutes later to all but wrap up the game as the rain started to fall.
Both sides struggled to hold onto the ball, which saw Yenda defending for long stages on their own line but they were able to stop the Roosters on a couple of occasions which included scrambling to push Hogan into touch.
Yenda were reduced to 13 men with 11 minutes remaining as Sosaia Langi was sent to the sin bin after slowing down the play of the ball.
The Roosters were able to make the most of the numerical advantage as Veivers put a grubber in behind, which Joey Peato was able to pick up cleanly and run around to score next to the post to wrap up the 44-10 victory. For McCann, he was pleased with the way his side was able to come together while they spent time down players.
"The boys really dug in, and we played 30 minutes with less than 13 men," he said.
