The difficult start to the season for the Griffith Blacks has rolled on as the return home didn't provide the spark that was needed.
It was a scrappy start to the game, with both sides struggling to maintain possession of the ball. It was the Waratahs who were able to strike first.
The visitors were reduced to 14 players, and the Blacks were on the board with a penalty goal to close the gap to two points, but that was as close as it would get for the Griffith side.
They weren't able to capitalise on the numerical advantage, and the Waratahs scored another two tries before halftime to lead 17-3 at the break.
The Waratahs were able to run away with the game in the second half to get out to a 42-point lead before the Blacks were able to get a late consolation as Teei Piawi found his way over with four minutes remaining in the game to see the Griffith side fall 45-10.
The second graders were able to get their first win of the year with a 26-5 victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
