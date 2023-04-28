The NSW Governor, the honorable Margaret Beazley, was welcomed at the Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre near Coleambally on Friday.
Her Excellency was treated to cultural dancing as part of her welcome to the facility, before she was given a tour where she spoke openly with young Indigenous participants.
Tirkandi Inaburra's 10-week program guides young Aboriginal people through strengthening their cultural and personal identity, building their confidence, cultural pride and resilience.
Some of the topics of discussion between her and the youngsters included how they enjoy being in the program, what they do, their favorite subjects, and what sports they play.
Those in the program extended their appreciation for her visit by gifting her and her husband Mr Dennis Wilson with a handmade didgeridoo.
Tirkandi Inaburra President Trish Cerminara, who has served at the facility for 15 of the 17 years it has run, said it was awe-inspiring for everyone to meet her Excellency..
READ MORE
"We've been here 17 years and have been privileged to have had several officials visit, including former governor Marie Bashir," Ms Cerminara said.
"It was a great opportunity for the boys to meet someone of her esteem and for her to meet them.
"This is a unique, stand alone facility that assists many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people as well as their families.
"For her to see them and this place is significant, especially to interact on a grassroots level.
"It was also a privilege for our staff and educational partners," she said.
Her Excellency finished up her time at Tirkandi Inaburra with an afternoon tea enjoyed by all.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.