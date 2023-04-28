Police remind residents not to leave valuables in cars

A recent spike in vehicle break-ins has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents, to stop keeping valuables in cars.
Police are focusing on addressing a spike in property offences recently - particularly stealing from cars, prompting calls to keep vehicles locked up when parked and removing personal items from them.
Meanwhile, two brothers will face court after breaching a restraining order.
The pair, aged 34 and 36, were arrested on April 25 when police were called to a house in Middleton Avenue. The younger brother was arrested and charged with intimidation, while the older was found in breach of a domestic restraining order and charged.
The two will face Griffith Local Court in September.
A 35 year old man was also arrested on April 25 following a domestic violence incident.
The man was charged and will face Griffith Local Court in May.
