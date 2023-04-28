The Area News
Police are reminding residents to keep cars locked up and take valuables out following a spike in break-ins

Updated April 28 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Police remind residents not to leave valuables in cars
A recent spike in vehicle break-ins has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents, to stop keeping valuables in cars.

