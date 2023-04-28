Around 200 students visited Griffith Cemetery, equipping themselves with flowers to lay on the graves of fallen servicemen and women.
Every year, Marg Tucker and a team of volunteers head out to place small white crosses on the graves of veterans - and not long afterwards, school students place flowers on all the marked graves to commemorate the fallen.
While usually held before Anzac Day, school holidays moved the tradition to April 28 this year - which some felt gave the event even more significance to the students.
Tharbogang principal Patricia Campbell said it was a 'wonderful followup' to the march and the lessons students had learnt from it.
"We've brought our whole school from K to six," she said.
"Children talked about respect and remembrance. It's a wonderful followup to the march the other day - it's wonderful that all the schools come out for it."
Rose Hull, Hir Gami and Eliza Rawle from Griffith North Public School all attended this year for the first time.
"It's nice to remember, and to go around and give flowers to lost ones," said Miss Hull.
All three said that they hoped to attend next year as well.
"It'd be nice to be back," said Miss Hull.
READ MORE
While rain put an abrupt end to things, Ms Tucker said they were pleased it held off until the graves had been visited and the flowers had been laid.
"It's terrific," she said.
She thanked all who came out but added a special thank you to her family, particularly Megan and Angus, for coming out and working so hard to put the day together.
Ms Tucker said she also liked that it fell after Anzac Day this year.
"I think that it was a lot better and less stressful ... it depends when the school holidays fall. You can't do it in school holidays."
"It had to be today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.