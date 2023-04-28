A new early learning centre is being planned for Coleambally, with Murrumbidgee Council resolving to donate land for the building.
During the April 18 ordinary meeting, council resolved to donate land on the corner of Brolga and Lorikeet Lanes and Kestrel Road as the site of the centre.
The resolution was carried on the basis the land will be provided for free at the commencement of construction and the developer will be responsible for all development costs.
Coleambally Preschool has formed a sub committee to help fundraise and apply for grants, with the projected cost estimated to be around $3 million.
The site is 7,500m2, with a large amount to be landscaped.
Council will formally transfer the land once grant funding has been obtained.
ELC new build coordinator, Bianca Shaw, says a new centre has been desired in the community for some time.
"The conversation has always been around and people have long known the town could use a day care centre to cater for parents with children under three," she said.
"It wasn't until all of our family day care homes either closed down or left the area that we recognised a real need or the community would suffer. Especially when working mums were put in the position they would have to leave town to continue to work, or would have to stop working because there was no childcare.
"We were also losing school teachers. It's hard for schools to entice new staff to come to the area when there's no childcare options in town."
While plans for the build are yet to be drawn up, it's hoped to include a baby room, a toddler room, and rooms for preschoolers.
The committee also hopes to offer before and after school care in future.
"At this point we are starting our fundraising strategy. We are keeping an eye out for state grants and gathering relevant quotes and information to complete applications," Ms Shaw said.
"We expect it will cost $3 million but we won't know for sure, especially with inflation the way it is. A developer hasn't been secured and won't until we've completed our layout, designs and quotes."
But Ms Shaw said council's resolution is a positive step foward.
"There's still a long road ahead of us, But hopefully things can move as fast as possible. Council donating this land actually makes this more of a reality and I'm very pleased of this outcome."
