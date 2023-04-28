The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Murrumbidgee Council resolves to donate land for new Coleambally childcare centre

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Council has resolved to donate land for the new centre. Pictured is the Coleambally council office in 2020.
Murrumbidgee Council has resolved to donate land for the new centre. Pictured is the Coleambally council office in 2020.

A new early learning centre is being planned for Coleambally, with Murrumbidgee Council resolving to donate land for the building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.