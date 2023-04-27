6 tips for choosing the best work bag

A work bag keeps you functional throughout the day. Picture Shutterstock

Going to work looking your best can make you feel more confident and motivated. It prepares you for the day and empowers you to take on new challenges. One factor that affects your work outfit is your bag.

It serves as a complementary element to your wardrobe and enables you to carry your work gear. Your work bag can be a vessel for your laptop and other smart devices, notebook, daily essentials, and gym clothes for your after-shift workout.

The best work bag should make your typical workday more convenient. Here are six tips to help you find your perfect work buddy. Read on.

1. Evaluate your needs

Evaluating your needs is the first step to finding the best work bag. It should fit your style, function, and comfort like any wardrobe element. For instance, using tote bags for work is perfect for those who want something straightforward, versatile, and easy to carry.

When shopping for the best work bag, evaluate how you intend to use it. Specify the items you must carry daily to determine how much space you'll need. It'll help you choose the right size and style to help you move it with ease and confidence too.

2. Prioritise functionality

Work bags should be functional. It should assist you in getting your daily tasks done, especially if you're always on the go. Therefore, high functionality and efficiency must be your priorities.

Some bags are designed for a specific function. For instance, you can choose a laptop bag with added compartments for other personal items, but its primary purpose is to carry and protect your device. Then, there are also multifunctional bags, akin to backpacks, and they come with a laptop compartment and several pockets for all your essentials.

Furthermore, some bags are designed for work and travel. Garment bags, briefcases, and duffel bags can make your business trips and work schedule more convenient while letting you walk in style.

3. Choose the right size

Bags that are too big may be capable of carrying more items, but they can be a hassle to take to work. In contrast, too small may not be enough to fit your daily essentials. Finding the perfect size helps balance functionality and comfort so you can go about your day efficiently.

The perfect bag size depends on your needs and preferences. Some may prefer carrying two different bags. For instance, you can have a separate one for your laptop and one for other essentials.

4. Consider the style

You can use a variety of work bag styles depending on your needs and outfit for the day. However, some work bag types are more functional and comfortable than others, especially if you're always on the go. Here are some of the most versatile options to accompany you during hectic days to easier ones:

Tote bag: Tote bags are sleek and straightforward. Although their original design only has one big compartment to throw items in, some designs feature interior pockets for better organisation.

Shoulder bag: Shoulder bags vary in design and size. Nonetheless, the shoulder straps make this style easy to pick up and carry anywhere, making them one of the best work bags.

Briefcase: Briefcases are sharp and straightforward. They're perfect for a wide range of business outfits, especially suits. Some briefcase designs are spacious enough to carry your laptop and other essentials.

Backpack: Backpacks are the classic work bag choice, especially if you're always in smart casual attire. They're functional, spacious, comfortable to carry around, and easy to maintain. The most functional backpacks have separate compartments to organise everything efficiently.

Duffle bag: Duffle bags are the perfect choice for working out after the shift. They let you carry your work gear, gym clothes, and shoes. Plus, they're an ideal bag for business travel.

Remember, you can have multiple work bags to fit your changing needs.

5. Invest in quality

Work bags need to be durable. Since they'll be exposed to frequent wear and tear, investing in quality is a must. When shopping for premium-quality work bags, consider the following factors:

Material: The most durable materials for work bags are full-grain leather, nylon, polyester, and canvas.

Stitches: You can see the level of craftsmanship through the quality of the stitches. Loose threads are a sign of poor stitching.

Straps: The straps should be firmly attached to the bag, especially if it's a heavy-duty work bag.

Hardware: The zippers, buckles, and locks should be high quality.

Investing in high-quality work bags may be expensive, yet it's the best way to maximise your budget.

6. Match your wardrobe

The best way to find out which style, design, and colour of work bag you should get is to evaluate your wardrobe. Look at your dominant colour palette and look for a bag that complements them. One trick is to opt for neutral-toned bags, such as black, white, brown, grey, and beige.

Conclusion