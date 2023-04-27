Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, the NSW Governor, has been touring Griffith - visiting the council and notable community organisations to check in with the city and learn.
Governor Beazley visited Linking Communities Network in the afternoon, checking in with one of the Griffith LGA's primary services for homelessness and domestic violence assistance.
The table, which included LCN staff, Mayor Doug Curran and Member for Murray Helen Dalton, discussed homelessness, housing and domestic violence.
Deputy CEO at LCN Kirrilly Salvestro explained some of the issues facing the service, including difficulties in referring cases - and competitive tenders pitting services against each other for funding
"Everyone has their own categories of eligibility, it makes it hard to navigate the system," Ms Salvestro said.
She added that the number of clients using the service was well exceeding what they were funded for - and emphasised the need for early intervention and a cultural shift.
"Men's violence behavioural change programs are few and far between ... domestic violence is still seen as a women's problem," she said.
The governor was full of praise for Griffith, commending the greenery of the town but quickly noting that a city is 'all about the people."
"Each region has it's own character, it's own vibe ... there's a lot of vibrancy in this town," Ms Beazley said.
She added praise for the team at LCN, working so hard to help those in need across the LGA and beyond.
"Even in thriving towns, there are always those who are vulnerable, people who need support - and it's lovely to see the work these people are doing."
"It's inspiring. I'm definitely walking out with a warm heart."
Ms Salvestro said that it was nice to see the genuine interest from Ms Beazley and her team.
