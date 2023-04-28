The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Fanny Lumsden to get toes tapping in Yenda for 10th Anniversary Country Hall tour

By The Area News
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fanny Lumsden performs in Yenda on Friday night as part the 10th Anniversary Country Halls Tour. File photo
Fanny Lumsden performs in Yenda on Friday night as part the 10th Anniversary Country Halls Tour. File photo

BLACK SUN/BLOOD MOON

Fantasy, puppetry and a message of hope

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.