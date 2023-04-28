Fantasy, puppetry and a message of hope
Inspired by the student protests which swept Australia in 2019, Black Sun/Blood Moon follows two unlikely heroes as they follow their hearts to find their voices and save the world. Doors open at 7pm on Friday, April 28. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for children under 18.
Country halls tour marks 10th anniversary in Yenda
ARIA-winning country musician Fanny Lumsden brings her Country Halls tour to Yenda to mark the 10th anniversary of the popular tour. The Country Halls Tour originally kicked off as a fundraiser for Blaze-Aid. Yenda Memorial Hall's doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $15 for children.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Ago will be on stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. Over at the Exies Club enjoy entertainment from Gedupndans from 7.30pm on Saturday night. Meat and Potatoes will be playing some sweet tunes on Saturday night at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm. At the Area Hotel you will find DJ Ciri and DJ Rossi spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
