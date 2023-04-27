Popular demand is leading Carrathool Shire Council to consider holding the Lake Woorabinda Festival in Hillston again next year.
However grant funding will be needed for it to take place.
The event's debut in March came at a cost of almost $50,000, largely owing to it being a free event with free activities.
Council's resolution in an ordinary meeting this month would see it be include an income offset from grant funding funds in the 2023-2024 budget.
This, along with any had success of obtaining grant funds, will be reviewed in council's December meeting.
If the event takes place next year, it's hoped paddle boarding can be provided for use on the lake during the day.
The cost will be covered by sponsorship from a local business which will need to be confirmed prior to moving forward with the project or investigations into the hire of the boats.
Paddle boarding was meant to be featured in this years event but couldn't due to the company providing the boards experiencing flooding.
Organiser, Alison Jardine, said at this early stage the possibilities are endless.
"Council will ultimately make a decision in December so we have a good window of time to apply for grants," she said..
"When we start thinking about it again, we'll look at the options of other features like more stalls and additional entertainment. But having the paddle boarding would be great.
"Even if we can get some grant funding, council may decide to help with the other part of the cost. But it's far too early to say whether that will happen or not."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
