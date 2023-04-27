The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

A 2024 Lake Woorabinda Festival dependent on funding

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carrathool Shire Council will revisit the possibility of holding a 2024 Lake Woorabinda Festival later this year.
Carrathool Shire Council will revisit the possibility of holding a 2024 Lake Woorabinda Festival later this year.

Popular demand is leading Carrathool Shire Council to consider holding the Lake Woorabinda Festival in Hillston again next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.