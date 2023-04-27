Charging stations evaluated for Rankins Springs, Goolgowi, Hillston

Carrathool Shire Council has evaluated a feasibility study into the merit of installing electric vehicle charging stations in Hillston, Goolgowi and Rankins Springs.
Mayor, Darryl Jardine, believes while it's likely Hillston, Goolgowi and Rankins Springs will eventually obtain stations, at what stage and at what cost is yet to be determined.
Chargeworks Pty Ltd undertook feasibility assessments across the LGA for council to use should it decide to seek funding.
While Rankins Springs was not originally included, the assessment team saw benefit in having one installed given the distance from West Wyalong on the Mid-Western Highway.
In Goolgowi, the Caravan Park was deemed the most suitable location, with chargers to be potentially placed on the rear of the building near the metre box.
Possible Hillston sites included an area near the swinging bridge amenities building near the shed café, the rear of the library and options at the caravan park.
It could cost as much as $12,000 to install a station according to the study, but it was pointed in council's April ordinary meeting the cost could vary once quotes and further details regarding subsidy grants emerge.
Council is deliberating whether to apply for the second round of Electric Vehicle Charging Grants, slated to open mid this year, after the shire was not included as a priority area in the first round.
It's expected the criteria will be similar to the first round, which would see the government foot 75 per cent of the cost of installation.
Carrathool Shire mayor, Darryl Jardine, says it will all depend on obtaining state government funding and incentives.
"I think its likely to happen at some stage down the track but at this stage, costings are up in the air," Cr Jardine said.
"Anything we can do to encourage tourism is beneficial for the area, especially for Hillston and Goolgowi being located on the Kidman Way.
"Having said that, I don't know how effective the stations will be in drawing people to this area. But it would certainly be another arrow in the bow when people recognise they can drive from Melbourne to Bourke and know they can recharge along the way.
"That's because there are a limited number of charging stations in rural communities.
"The government seem hell-bent on pushing for electric cars, but if they want them in the regions and want people to explore our areas, they must provide the necessary infrastructure along the way," Cr Jardine said.
