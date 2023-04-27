The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Study assesses merit of installing electric vehicle charging stations in Carrathool Shire towns

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charging stations evaluated for Rankins Springs, Goolgowi, Hillston
Charging stations evaluated for Rankins Springs, Goolgowi, Hillston

Carrathool Shire Council has evaluated a feasibility study into the merit of installing electric vehicle charging stations in Hillston, Goolgowi and Rankins Springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.