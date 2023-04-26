Renowned croquet referee Peter Freer and croquet NSW chairperson Kate McLoughlin shared their skills with around a dozen Griffith players during Wednesdays coaching session.
Ms McLoughlin said the two hour session was insightful for many and enjoyed by all.
"We went through everything, from how to hold a mallet and play a stroke, to running hoops, jump and stump shots as well as lawn etiquette which was helpful as many members will soon be playing in a competition in Wagga," she said.
Ms McLaughlin is something of an elite in what she describes as a 'boutique' sport, given she is preparing to compete in the woman's world championships in England this August.
She and Mr Freer are members of the NSW state team and assisted with winning the golf/croquet nationals in Adelaide last year.
While they are both members of the Canberra club, they field their expertise to clubs in the Riverina, the south coast and beyond.
"We've run an array of workshops for clubs, particularly those bringing in new people," Ms McLoughlin said.
"It's great to have Griffith a part of the overall croquet scene.
"Croquet is probably seen as a backyard pass-time for older people, but it's played very competitively in top grades and is prevalent in New Zealand, England, Egypt and America.
"It's an inclusive sport so anyone from any age group can have a good game together.
"It's also good for people with injuries. In some instances, physiotherapists actually suggest people play croquet."
President of the Griffith Croquet Club Incorporated, Sue Fordham, said the session was invaluable for players, especially those just starting out.
"It was very informative being shown the skills to strengthen over time. Everyone got a lot out of it and we hope to do it again in future," she said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
