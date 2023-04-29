After 16 years leading efforts to organise Griffith's Anzac Day commemorations, Terry Walsh is taking a step back.
Terry will hand over to the next generation, sharing his experience with them.
For those who have served Australia and returned home the notion of 'mateship' is etched on ex-servicemen like names in stone.
Terry did what any 'good mate' would do, offering to help then Griffith RSL Sub Branch president Alan Sara with Anzac Day preparations.
Stepping into the lead role left by Alan upon his passing in 2008, Terry has been committed ever since, respecting efforts made by those before him, ensuring a special Anzac Day for Griffith each year.
Those who returned from service make the effort to ensure those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their stories, are remembered.
By doing so, those lives lost and those stories are woven into the lives and stories of those who came home.
"Griffith deserves a decent Anzac Day effort. Crowd numbers show just how important this day is, and people appreciate the effort made. Terry does a thorough job with the organising side of things. It's not just a matter of picking up a microphone on the day," former Sub Branch president Hank Veenhuizen said.
Griffith Sub Branch members are the core working group, receiving additional help from family and friends.
Many months and lots of communication are required to pull everything together.
On the day, services are held at the Cenotaph with just two exceptions in 16 years, when COVID meant gatherings were restricted, and when wet weather resulted in an indoor event at the Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Dawn service means an early start, with Terry being one of the first on scene. This is followed by the main service and the march along Banna Avenue.
A Sydney pipe band once made a special appearance, and the local band has been a welcome feature of the march many times.
Various musicians with bugles, didgeridoos, and bagpipes, and the local choir bring a mix of culture and community to the day.
Griffith Cadets assist with flag duties and the Kapooka catafalque party stand as sentries. A highlight is the timely flyover provided by Temora Air Museum.
Once the main service concludes, and the team has returned the park to its usual state, it's a short walk to Griffith Exies to enjoy their annual Anzac Day hospitality.
In this week where we pay our respects to those who have fought and sought peace in service to our nation, we also say thank you to Terry.
While his own story of service is one worth telling, his demonstration of 'mateship' over the past 16 years has been a special gift to Griffith, and that is a part of his story now too.
