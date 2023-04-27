Cultural precinct taking next steps

The outcomes from Conrad Gargett's consultation with the community are on the way, shedding new light on the future of the Cultural Precinct.
The consultants recently ran a series of workshops with stakeholders and community members to scope out what Griffith wants to see from the cultural precinct and art gallery redevelopment.
The committee also held their own separate multicultural workshops after the consultants, in conjunction with the Multicultural Council of Griffith, as well as one focused on Indigenous representation.
Councillor Jenny Ellis said that the workshops had built excitement for the project.
"I came away feeling really excited," she said.
"We really want it to be from the people, particularly people who don't always have their voices heard."
Conrad Gargett consulting have submitted the outcomes from their consultation with stakeholders and the community, with a few key takeaways that were brought up at multiple sessions from different groups.
The report noted a particular engagement from youth, but added that government policies could prevent the community from engaging in art themselves.
"The community want to be engaged, involved, and supported. They want to be heard, they want to contribute to the arts in the region ... There are an informed and articulate young people who are brave and willing to put skin in the game," the report reads.
"Government policies and procedures are inhibiting the community from acting, from busking in the street to holding events at wineries."
Cr Ellis said that many noted the main street didn't visually represent Griffith's multiculturalism, and hoped to change it.
"Every group said the multiculturalism is a highlight," said Cr Ellis.
"I think one outcome is that we need areas for artists and musicians to hire cheaply ... with the art gallery, people like it in the main street."
Next for the committee is to decide on a location for the precinct, with the top contenders currently being next to the Visitor's Centre, and in between council chambers and the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Cr Ellis emphasised that no decision had been made on location just yet, with the committee set to further research options in the next weeks.
She estimated that a draft masterplan would be ready for community feedback towards the end of June, with a final plan hoped to be complete by the end of October.
The full report from Conrad Gargett is available through the committee minutes on Griffith City Council's website.
