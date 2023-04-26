The Area News
Police investigating incident on Kidman Way on April 22

By The Area News
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:41pm
Vehicle goes airborne, clears channel
A man is fortunate to be alive after his car became airborne across a channel just north of Griffith at the weekend.

