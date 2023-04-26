Vehicle goes airborne, clears channel

A man is fortunate to be alive after his car became airborne across a channel just north of Griffith at the weekend.
Police say the incident occurred around 11.30pm. on Saturday which saw the driver of the vehicle lose control near the intersection of Combe and Lakes Roads near Tharbogang.
It's alleged the sole occupant of the car, a 28 year-old-man, became airborne and managed to cross the canal, landing on the opposite side.
Officers say he escaped injury despite the car sustaining significant damage.
Police arrested the man at the scene and blood and urine testing is underway to determine if alcohol was a cause.
They are also investigating whether speed was a factor.
The nearby intersection was also the scene of a crash last month which left an 80-year-old in serious condition after being struck by a car while on his bicycle.
Police encourage anyone with information to report it to Griffith police station on (02) 6969 4299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
