The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood take on Tumut Eagles in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood will make the trip to Wagga this weekend to take on Tumut as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season in their first "home" game of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.