Hanwood will make the trip to Wagga this weekend to take on Tumut as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season in their first "home" game of the season.
After coming away with a 5-2 win last weekend, they head to Wagga to take on a Tumut side who are coming into the clash off the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Lake Albert.
For Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco, that was more of a reflection of the Eagles' opponents rather than Tumut themselves.
"What we do know and what everyone is talking about is Lake Albert and that they are the team to beat this year," he said.
"They have apparently kept their entire group together, plus recruiting a few extras.
"With Tumut, what we have noticed is that they start what we feel like is slow, but by the middle part of the year, they really do get up and going. I think like a lot of the out-of-town teams, ourselves included, they are probably missing people due to harvest and that sort of thing."
For Hanwood, they will have to do a bit of a rejig due to unavailability, with Chris Zappala set to miss the game due to a head knock while Christian Codemo looks set for an extended stay on the sideline after picking up an ankle injury against Young.
Those changes aren't a concern for Bertacco because of the way they are positioned.
"It will probably be a bit off in and out just with other boys having other commitments, and I don't think we will be alone in that," he said.
"Another crop of young boys will get a crack this week."
With Hanwood's Gardiner Shield and Blake Trophy sides starting the season with victories, Bertacco has full confidence in whoever makes the step up.
"We are very lucky that we have a big crew for all grades, and it is a very young crop, so they are all keen to get stuck in and work for each other," he said.
"We try and keep the same philosophy from firsts down to thirds, and we are all training together. It isn't a big scary unknown for any of the boys as to who they are playing with because they are training together twice a week."
Hanwood will be looking to build confidence ahead of their clash with Lake Albert next weekend, which is shaping up as a clash between two of the form teams in the competition in what will be their first home game at Hanwood Oval.
Hanwood's third-grade side will travel to Wagga on Saturday afternoon to take on Tumut, while the second-graders will take on Junee on Sunday.
The first-grade game against Tumut will kick off at 3.20pm on Sunday at Rawlings Park 2.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
