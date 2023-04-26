This weekend is building as a big weekend for the Griffith Blacks, not just on the field but also off of it.
Off the back of a 77-0 defeat at the hands of Tumut last weekend and this weekend presents the Blacks with a chance to bounce back.
Coach Chris McGregor was proud of the effort of his young side on what was a tough day for the club.
"Look, credit to the boys who made the effort to get up there," he said.
"We only had two blokes over 25 there, so I'm really proud of their effort. We had a lot of players unavailable, and we should get at least four or five senior boys back in.
"We still have a few away with work commitments at the moment, and it's kind of the problem with the late harvest."
McGregor was hopeful that they would be able to add some experience back to the side, with Blake Theunissen, Mitchell White, and Andrew Faoo expected to make their return to the first-grade squad.
While it has been a difficult start to the season, but McGregor feels that it will be helpful for the club in the long run.
"We had another three blokes make their first-grade debut," he said.
"Their progression from the junior grades is probably happening a bit quicker than I would have liked because of circumstances, but they held their own.
"As long as we can keep coming back to our structures in the long run, it will be a benefit for us."
It will also be a big day for the club off the field as they host their Jane Francis Memorial Ladies Day at Exies Oval on Saturday.
This year the club will be raising money for the Griffith Cancer Care Foundation in support of the new radiation and cancer centre in Griffith in memory of their long-time supporter and friend.
There will be continuous raffles being held during the games as well as $45 tickets which grant entry to the lady's area, drinks, nibbles and five continuous raffle tickets.
The action on the field at Exies Oval will get underway with the second graders searching for their first points of the year at 12.55pm.
The women's game will follow at 2.20pm before the first graders take to the field at around 3.15pm.
