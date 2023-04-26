One of Australian Grain Storage's longest serving workers celebrated 40 years of service on April 20.
Yenda's Keith Cox began as a casual in the rice harvest back in 1983 and has never looked back, rising through the ranks to become the company's northern area coordinator which covers Griffith, Leeton and Coleambally.
"Simply, I have a love of the job," Mr Cox said.
"I especially like working with the people who are in it. This is a company owned whole and solely by growers."
He said the hardest part of his career was starting out as a casual at 19, loading grain.
But it was his hard work and persistence that earned him a full-time role.
"After that I spent 12 months working in the sheds and then on shift work in the trucks for 14 years. With a change of process in the organisation, I transitioned to change facilitator before moving into my current role," Mr Cox said.
"There have been a lot of changes in the company over that time, with lots of good people coming and going, especially during the drought years which were unfortunate.
"In my first years as northern coordinator, we ended up doing a record 1.7 million tonnes of crop. However, I've also seen the low points where you might only get 17,000."
The pandemic was a particularly difficult period for the company, when casual workers were hard to come by.
"We struggle to get local people to come and do harvest and most is done by backpackers. We struggled to get rice in the sheds," he said.
With this years rice harvest underway, Mr Cox predicts it will reach just short of last years crop of around 650,000 tonnes.
"That's because of the start to the season being so wet to plant. Having said that, it's bounced back a bit," he said.
"I think we'll reach the 500,000 tonne mark. It's below what the expectation was before it rained, which was 800,000. But I think 500,000 is still a good crop."
Mr Cox has no prospects of retiring just yet, with hopes to reach or even surpass the mark of his predecessor.
"Never say never is what they say, but the previous person in this role stayed on for 45 years. That's something I would like to reach."
He also has advice for those hoping to make a career in the rice industry.
"Work hard and keep your head down are always important, but chief I think is making sure you can turn up to work," he said.,
"If you love your job, can turn up and do what's asked, you won't have any problems."
