The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carlin Luke Bourke, convicted of mid-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

By The Area News
April 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maccas run costs driver $1000
Maccas run costs driver $1000

What was a short drive to McDonald's has cost a Griffith man $1000 after he was caught driving drink driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.