Yenda Blueheelers open Group 20 season against DPC Roosters

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:19pm
An early test of the Yenda Blueheelers' credentials to make a charge for a top-three finish in Group 20 first grade will be carried out when they play host to DPC Roosters at Wade Park.

