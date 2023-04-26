An early test of the Yenda Blueheelers' credentials to make a charge for a top-three finish in Group 20 first grade will be carried out when they play host to DPC Roosters at Wade Park.
New Yenda coach James Dole has sent down the early challenge to his side, saying he'd be surprised if they weren't around the top three at the end of the season.
"With everyone, that is probably what they are working towards and getting the spot in the top five and in final footy, and I'm hopeful we will be right up there," he said.
"I'd be very surprised if we weren't sort of fighting for top three."
The extra two weeks have given the Blueheelers more time to get ready for the start of the season with no games since the knockout almost a month ago, and Dole feels that has fuelled the hunger for his side.
"We have been prepping really well over the last couple of months, and we are working towards something that I think will be pretty special compared to the last few years," he said.
"Obviously, the draw has been changed, and it's no secret that DPC is one of the heavyweights of the competition.
"The boys are up for it, and it is going to be a good test to start off the campaign against one of the favourites.
"It is a fairly new team that we are playing with, and it will be a good test of the waters to see where we are at."
The season was delayed for two weeks after the Waratahs withdrawal, and for Yenda, it has presented them with the opportunity to bring a couple of juniors back to the club.
It has the roll-on effect of adding some experience to an otherwise younger side.
"With Tahs obviously folding (sic), we have been able to bring in Shorne Ngu and Sosia Langi, who are both Yenda juniors from back in the day, and they are both high-quality players," he said.
"Very excited to have them on board. It is probably the one thing we have lacked in the last two to three seasons is that experience because we have been blooding a lot of younger boys and relying on our juniors, and this will take a bit of pressure off them."
For the Roosters, it will be a chance to see where they will stack up in 2023, with them expected to be towards the top of the table.
It is hard to get a read on the side based on their one game, with reduced numbers in the knockout with a side who was missing Guy Thompson, coach Ben Jeffery and new recruit Jon Huggett who will make his competitive debut for the club after making the move from Albury in the offseason.
The clash between the Blueheelers and DPC Roosters will get underway at 2.35pm on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
