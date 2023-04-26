The Area News
Anzac Day was heralded in Rankins Springs with a poppy for every local digger who died in WWI

Mark Dwyer delivering the address at Rankins Springs Anzac Day. Photo contributed.
Mark Dwyer delivering the address at Rankins Springs Anzac Day. Photo contributed.

Over 100 people attended the Rankins Springs Anzac Day service, assembling in front of the War Memorial for a morning march before the address.

