Over 100 people attended the Rankins Springs Anzac Day service, assembling in front of the War Memorial for a morning march before the address.
The 8am march went from Allan James Park around to the Rankins Springs and District War Memorial Hall to the tune of Jock Munro's bagpipes.
Richard Argent-Smith began the service, with Rankins Springs Public School captain Emily Fair reading the Salute before local Mark Dwyer delivered the Commemorative Address.
Mr Dwyer recently returned from walking the Kokoda Track in 2022, and delivered a speech on the Papua New Guinea campaign and the conditions that Australian soldiers contended with along the famously difficult Kokoda Trail.
Immediate Past President of the Rankins Springs & District War Memorial Hall Ellen Walker said that she was very pleased with the turnout.
"We usually have a fairly small crowd but it was quite substantial yesterday compared to what we normally have," she said.
"We're always pleased to get the support of the community."
IN OTHER NEWS
She commended and thanked Mr Dwyer for his address as well, noting that hearing from local voices added an extra layer to the address.
"The last few years, we've had local people talk about their experiences. It's nice to hear personal experiences."
A particular highlight of the Rankins Springs service came from Rankins Springs Public School students, who placed a paper poppy on a special board to honour every local WWI veteran who died in service.
Ms Walker estimated that between 40 and 50 poppies are placed each year, as the names are read out in order to never be forgotten, and said that the board was now looking very nice in front of the War Memorial Hall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.