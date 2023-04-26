Yoogali SC will face one of their toughest tests of the season so far when they welcome Belconnen United to Griffith on Sunday.
The Belconnen team is one who will have aspirations of returning to the top flight of Capital Football, having been relegated after a tough season in the NPL in 2022.
They have made a strong start to the season to be sitting in second place, behind Queanbeyan City by two points, having made an unbeaten start to the campaign.
For the Yoogali side, it will be a test of their credentials off the back of a 3-1 win over Canberra White Eagles last weekend, in a game that they dominated in large parts.
The home side will want to make the most of the home-ground advantage in the middle of their three-game home stint, which concludes next weekend with the Riverina Derby against Wagga City Wanderers.
Any points this weekend could prove crucial in a competition that is looking tight this year for the fight for a position in the top four as only one team, in the Brindabella Blues, are yet to win a game this season.
Yoogali will be sweating on the fitness of import Romain Pinto who came off just half an hour into the game against White Eagles with a hamstring complaint.
Meanwhile, this weekend will be a great chance for the Yoogali's under-23s to pick up another three points as they look to cement their spot in the top four.
The Belconnen side is yet to win in that competition, so three points will be looked at as the bare minimum.
The under-23s kick off at 11am, with first grade to follow at 1.30pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
