The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on Belconnen United in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will face one of their toughest tests of the season so far when they welcome Belconnen United to Griffith on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.