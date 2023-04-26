There will be an early test of the Leeton Greens League Tag title defence when they make the trip to take on West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
After a two-week delay, the Group 20 2023 season will finally start this weekend, and Leeton Greens coach Jade Butler is happy to be facing the Mallee Chicks in the opening round.
"Everyone is keen, and we have been training pretty hard," he said.
"It will be good to go out there and test ourselves, and hopefully, we can get the win against West Wyalong.
"They are a pretty good side, so it will be a good test to straight up to see how we are shaping up."
The Greens will be without a couple of regulars this weekend, but Butler has full confidence in the youngsters who will step up to fill those vacancies.
"We have a couple of girls who are unavailable, but it gives the opportunity for a couple of the younger girls to cement a spot while they are out of the side," he said.
"We have always been pretty lucky with having the juniors coming up and help us when we need, and the girls that are coming into the side taking the spots of some that have left, they are looking really good."
The Greens coach has set his side the task of getting the ball pinned in their attacking end, feeling everything starts with defending from the front.
Meanwhile, last year's runner's-up Black and Whites are making the trip out to TLU Sharks as they look to make a strong start to the season, while Yenda will want to make a successful start at Wade Park against DPC Roosters. Hay's trip to Yanco-Wamoon concludes round one.
