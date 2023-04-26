Banna Lane festival delayed

The Banna Lane Festival has been delayed to later in the year due to a number of factors, with management hoping to see the festival towards the end of winter.
The Banna Lane Festival was previously scheduled to begin on April 26 and run into May, however has been moved into winter.
Festival manager Carrah Lymer said that there wasn't "one sole reason" for the delay.
"There are a number of factors which have contributed to the postponement and not one sole reason. It has simply not worked out for us this year to be able to proceed over the April/May period so we are looking now towards the end of Winter season to host our festival," she said.
She said that the entire team would be reviewing options, with a hope to confirm new dates in the very near future.
She also reassured keen muralists and attendees that all the classic features of the festival would still be happening.
"The Festival and Event will still be hosted in the same format as the previous three occasions, with large scale mural painting and the 'Lighting up the Lane' event concluding the festival taking place in Banna Lane."
Artists are also able to now take advantage of extended applications, with applications now closing at the tail end of May. Anyone looking to participate is encouraged to apply.
Artist applications and more information is available at bannalanefestival.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
