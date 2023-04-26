The Area News
Banna Lane Festival has been delayed by a number of months, with new dates to be confirmed soon

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Banna Lane festival delayed
Banna Lane festival delayed

The Banna Lane Festival has been delayed to later in the year due to a number of factors, with management hoping to see the festival towards the end of winter.

