Hopes filming to mark Cater & Blumer centenary will begin next month

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:10am
Rupert Cater and Paul Blumer who established the iconic MIA law firm in 1923. Images supplied
The ball is now rolling for Cater & Blumer's endeavors to create a documentary chronicling the history of both the Griffith and Leeton law firm.

