The ball is now rolling for Cater & Blumer's endeavors to create a documentary chronicling the history of both the Griffith and Leeton law firm.
The film is being produced to highlight the firm's centenary, with celebrations at this stage slated for July.
So far voice recordings are being compiled, particularly narration relating to the history of the firm and research, along with musings from former staff who have been affiliated with the business over the decades.
It's hoped the documentary can begin shooting next month, pending confirmation from technical support.
Documentary director, Shari Blumer, says a recent family holiday served as the impetus for getting started on the much anticipated project.
"We spent a lot of time recording oral interviews and workshopping ideas," Ms Blumer said.
"My sister is a journalist and her husband is an actor/voice recorder so it was a great opportunity.
"I've been engaged with conducting a good amount of research which includes spending time at the Griffith War Memorial Museum. The volunteers there have been incredibly helpful providing and allowing me to comb through some of the written history about my grandfather.
"He is an interest case in point, shot down several times during World War II when he served as a fighter pilot."
Ms Blumer hinted at other intriguing revelations without giving too much away in the project's infancy.
"Reading about Rupert Cater is proving very interesting, especially what he contributed to the area. He and Paul Blumer were integral in setting up the Riverina Law Society and was one of the strongest advocates of water rights for pioneers in the MIA, an intrinsically important endeavor.
"We're trying to tell the story of a number of people and tell it in an interesting, meaningful manner, which poses complexities but should be a good learning experience.
"It's quite fulfilling because we may have heard inklings of some stories over the years and now we're starting to see some detail emerge.
"I think the project is important for future generations of our family as well as MIA communities that this is being produced to ensure our history lives on."
The Cater and Blumer team are now calling on images and possible videos and audio of Griffith taken from 1923 onwards.
Those with information can contact Shari Blumer at shariblumer@gmail.com
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
