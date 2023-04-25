It was a strong weekend on the netball court for the Griffith Swans after securing a clean sweep against GGGM Lions on their home court.
It continues a strong start for the Griffith Swans for the A grade side, who have secured their spot in equal first after coming away with a 53-46 victory.
It means that after the first two rounds, the Swans are level on two wins to start the season with Collingullie GP and Mangoplah CUE, who have played an extra game in the rest of the competition.
Having been the one side to miss out on a win against the Goannas, A Reserve was able to pick up their first win of the season after coming away with a 56-43 victory.
The B graders were able to hold on and keep their perfect season going after coming away with a four-goal victory, while the C grade had an easier time with a 49-28 victory.
The under-17s showed their skills once more to secure a commanding 19-goal victory. The Swans have the bye this week ahead of the derby.
