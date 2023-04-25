Griffith will host a tour of century-old vintage and veteran cars in October, bringing together the vehicles from all across the nation.
From October 2 to 8, the Veteran and Vintage Car Club of Australia's ACT Branch will be running a national tour - attracting all sorts of cars, bikes and trucks built before 1919.
Committee member Nick Nowak said they were anticipating entries from every state and territory in Australia, with about 150 vehicles already registering their interest out of a cap of 200.
"It is very likely that we will attract entries from every State and Territory throughout Australia. Furthermore these Tours quite often attract several overseas visitors," Mr Nowak said.
While the event was originally planned for Canberra, but ultimately chose to bring the cars to Griffith to take advantage of the roads and neighbouring towns.
"We considered holding the event in Canberra but decided that Canberra is too large a city and roads far too busy," Mr Nowak said.
"Griffith suits our requirements as it is less busy, the roads in and around Griffith are flat which suit these old vehicles, and equally importantly there are several small towns within a 65 kilometre radius of Griffith which we can visit."
He added that the tour was expecting to see classic cars such as the Model T Ford, a few steam cars like the Locomobile and even electric cars such as the Baker Electric - an electric vehicle dating back to 1899.
While the tour is still finalising a few events, there are some very exciting events already settled, including a visit to Leeton on October 3.
IN OTHER NEWS
October 5 will feature a Q&A for locals and visitors to get a close look at the cars and ask questions of the owners - and vice versa, of course.
"Sometimes we meet a local who will say "I know where there is a wreck or parts for a car just like yours" which cause us to prick up our ears," Mr Nowak said.
Following that will be a "Gas Light Parade" along Banna Avenue, showing off the vehicles kerosene lamps, and acetylene gas headlights.
Mr Lowak promised that rain, hail or shine, they would be on the road.
"Many of the vehicles have very little in the way of weather protection and one of the things we always hope, maybe pray, for is fine weather. However whatever conditions Mother Nature can throw at us we will go out each day - just like the drivers did 100 years ago."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.