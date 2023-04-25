The Area News
Griffith will host a tour of cars in October, with none newer than a century-old

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:30am, first published 8:00am
Nick Nowak's 1912 Overland Roadster will be in the tour. Photo contributed.
Griffith will host a tour of century-old vintage and veteran cars in October, bringing together the vehicles from all across the nation.

