Mud, bikes and even a helicopter were on show at the Griffith Motorcycle Track on Sunday for the first round of the Griffith Dirt Bike Championships.
Amid balmy weather, 45 competitors took to the track at Griffith's Pines Speedway in a first round haled as a terrific start to the series.
Griffith Motorcycle Sports Clubs publicity officer Angela Bransdon said roughly 100 spectators overlooked the track from the hill to view the plentiful action on the day.
"Everyone had a great day of racing and their were very few and only minor incidents. We hope this will set the trend for the rest of the series," Bransdon said.
Retired Australian title holder, Mildura's Rowan Tegart, was perhaps the second greatest spectacle on show, according to Bransdon.
"The quality of his ability is phenomenal. What we saw him do was a definite highlight.
"In addition, some of our up and coming riders were also exceptional, including Brandon Burns who has only just moved into our senior class. His 450CC is quite new and you can see the hunger in his eyes when he rides," she said.
READ MORE
"But everyone rode spectacularly and we had great feedback about the quality of the track.
Perhaps the real crowd-pleaser was when a helicopter landed on the track to take the winner of the lucky door prize for a joy ride.
"Me and the president had known that prize was going to come up but no one else did. So there were a lot of surprised faces when the helicopter appeared," Bransdon said.
"We also managed to take some great footage from the helicopter looking down which has created a real buzz on social media."
The second round of the challenge will be held June 25.
"We're hoping for increased entries, and another successful round of racing with positive feedback," Ms Bransdon said.
"We're very grateful for the support that has come from an endless list of people who dedicate plenty of time and resources for our not-for-profit organisation to hold events like this."
RESULTS:
50cc 7- U9 yrs
65cc 7- U9 yrs
65 cc 9 - U13 yrs
85cc/150 cc 9 - U13 yrs
Jnr Trails
85cc/150 cc 13 - U16yrs
125cc/250cc Junior
Pro 250cc
Pro 450cc
Pro Open
Over 35's Unlimited
Clubman
Nippers (under 7 non competitive)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.