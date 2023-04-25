The Do it for Dolly Rally will be bringing market stalls, food, live music and entertainment to Weethalle to raise money and awareness against bullying.
For six hours on May 13, the Weethalle Showgrounds will be set up with beautiful cars and bikes - as well as a market for stallholders to sell homemade wares in honour of Do it for Dolly Day.
Do it for Dolly Day is a day organised by the Dolly's Dream foundation - dedicated to sharing kindness and breaking stigma around bullying.
The charity was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the loss of their 14-year-old daughter Dolly due to cyberbullying.
Liz Baumer is organising the market portion of the day, after being recruited by organiser Heather Ward.
"We just got talking one day when I was at the cafe, I said for many years that I'd been putting together events to raise money for cancer ... They've grown from a small backyard do, now in the past two years, using our bowling club and filling the auditorium there with people."
"[Ms Ward] contacted me, I said it'd be great. I'm happy to help wherever I can."
Ms Baumer said that she was thrilled to be helping raise money for such an important cause.
"It should be a really good day, there's a lot on offer. There's not only the market, there's the car club so there'll be some motorbikes, live entertainment. Stuff for the kids - it's going to be a really interesting day," she said.
"All the money we're asking for the stallholders is $20 for the site, that goes to the foundation. Any money they make on the day is theirs but myself a few other stallholders have said a portion will go to the foundation ... We're hoping to raise a lot of money for this worthy cause."
General entry to the event will be at a cost of a gold coin donation. Entering the Show and Shine is at a cost of $10 for cars and $5 for motorcycles.
Potential stallholders can contact Ms Baumer to register interest at 0421 217 438.
