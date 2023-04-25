Congratulations to Richard West who stood on top of the podium this week, a rarity as the last time was back in 2019.
Undeterred by a handicap of 5m15s he set a cracking pace by his standard and crossed the finish lined with a net time of 35m55s. Jeremy Woodhouse came in 2nd followed by Graeme Lyons.
It's early days and there are 7 more races in this competition so anything could happen, but at this stage Jeremey leads the competition by 2 points from Lyons.
Tony Rokov was 4th back then came the first of the female runners in the form of Bronwyn Jones a few seconds ahead of John Keenan.
Gary Signor's 7th placing gained him 24 points elevating to 3rd in the competition. Peter Stockwell claimed 8th place with an impressive net time of 29m22s.
Michael Colaciuri was 9th and the heavily handicapped Allan Jones scraped into the top ten placings and posted the fastest time of the day.
Line honours for the short course went to Nate Mingay who doubled up on Sunday in Narrandera's Town2Beach kids run to claim another top of the podium position.
Jaidyn Roach in 2nd place was taking things easy as he was saving himself for a crack at the Narrandera Town2Lake Half Marathon, he still posted the fastest short course time.
Back from boarding school for the holidays James Morshead claimed 3rd then came Nicole Salton.
Nicole and Nate with 67 points each jointly lead the competition. Maggie Croce was 5th followed by Kate Morshead with 43 points each they are jointly 3rd in the competition.
After a few years absence Sandra Altin returned to the Hill, welcome back.
Weekly all Feral's have a goal, for Roy Binks it probably to remain upright for others it's to finish without slowing to a walk and here we congratulate for example Bob Barker, Carolyn Connell and Rite Fascianelli-McIvor.
A near perfect for most Feral's was capped off with refreshments courtesy of Roy in recognition of him achieving his 3,000km milestone last week.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course.
