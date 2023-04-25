The Area News
Yoogali SC defeats Canberra White Eagles in Capital Premier League under 23s

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 11:21am
Yoogali SC's under-23s side was able to pick up their first win of the season after they came away with a commanding 5-0 win.

