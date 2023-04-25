Yoogali SC's under-23s side was able to pick up their first win of the season after they came away with a commanding 5-0 win.
It was a beautiful passing play from back to front that allowed Yoogali to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
A Jordan Baveresco long ball found Kaide Castle, who then played Mason Donadel in behind the White Eagles defence.
Donadel was able to get into the box and then square up for Jake Fattore, who made no mistake with the tap-in.
Fattore was at the centre of the next goal as he was brought down in the box, and with a penalty awarded, Josh Keenan stepped up and converted from the spot and saw the home side enter the halftime with a 2-0 lead.
Nine minutes into the second half, Keenan took aim from outside the box, and his shot curled into the top corner for his second of the afternoon and looked to have locked away the three points.
That wasn't the end of the scoring, as Donadel was able to find his way on the scoresheet.
Having been central to most of the attacking play going forward, Donadel fired a shot that deflected off a White Eagles defender and gave the keeper no chance.
The icing was put on the cake just past the hour mark as one of the younger members of the side, Blake Sartor, came off the bench to score a cracking goal from outside the box.
The three points see Yoogali surge up the standings to be sitting inside the top four.
They will be looking to continue their momentum when they take on Belconnen United at home.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
