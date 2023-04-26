LOCAL LEADER: Specialist nurses available to support Griffith patients

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is shining a light on support available for Parkinson's Disease and Prostate Cancer this month.
We are pleased to advise people living with Parkinson's disease and their carers that support is now available.
A movement disorder clinical nurse specialist, Kate Warren, started with the MLHD in January. Kate is based in Wagga however her role is to cover the whole region and home visits can be arranged.
Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative condition of the central nervous system affecting more than 69,000 people in NSW with the number in Australia expected to double by 2040 to be around 400,000. An assessment with Kate can be arranged by calling the Community Care Intake Service on 1800 654 324 or 0474 486 698.
The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group are arranging free monthly Prostate Cancer Nurse Clinics with Emma Pocock in Griffith. Prostate Cancer is one of the top five killers of men in Australia with statistics in Griffith higher than the State average.
Emma is encouraging men who have prostate cancer related questions, concerns about support services, options, referrals and health and wellbeing to call and make an appointment. Prostate cancer is not preventable yet, however early detection leads to better outcomes.
For more information or to make a booking for the next clinic call 0467 715 513 or email emma.pocock@health.nsw.gov.au
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
