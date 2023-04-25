The Hanwood ladies sides made a perfect start to their title defences, with both the Leonard Cup and Madden Shield squads picking up wins.
It was quite a message to send from the Madden Shield side after they picked up an 11-0 win over Young.
The scoring got underway early at Hall Bros Oval, with Bethany Piva finding the back of the net with nine minutes gone before two goals in as many minutes for Laura Andreazza had the Hanwood side leading 3-0 after the opening 20 minutes.
Just after the half-hour mark, Piva was able to find her second, while just two minutes later, Airlee Savage scored her first of the morning.
Piva rounded out a first-half hat-trick to see Hanwood holding a resounding 6-0 lead at the interval.
Just after halftime Savage was able to score two goals in two minutes to complete her hat-trick for the afternoon, and the game was well and truly out of reach of the home side with Hanwood up 8-0.
Anita Cimador and Teneeka Andreazza got in on the goal-scoring midway through the second half before Piva scored her fourth of the day with five minutes to go and see Hanwood take the three points and a healthy goal difference from their first game.
The Leonard Cup clash between the two sides was a bit more on edge.
After a back and fourth opening half an hour, Johane Oberholzer was able to find the back of the net, but Young was able to answer just before the break to see the sides locked at 1-1 at halftime.
With 14 minutes gone in the second half, Oberholzer was able to score her second, but again Young was able to find an answer.
With time winding down, it looked destined for the points to be shared before Piva stepped up with just two minutes remaining to find the back of the net to give Hanwood the three points with a 2-1 win.
The Hanwood girls sides will return this weekend to take on Young, with the Madden Shield side kicking off at 9am with the Leonard Cup clash starting at 11.05am.
