Hanwood make strong start to Madden Shield season

By Liam Warren
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:53am
The Hanwood ladies sides made a perfect start to their title defences, with both the Leonard Cup and Madden Shield squads picking up wins.

