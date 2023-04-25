COLEAMBALLY showed they are going to be far from this year's whipping boys with a spirited 14-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
Northern Territory recruit Mark White kicked the only goal of the final term to seal the Blues' first win of the season, 7.10 (52) to 5.8 (38).
For the second consecutive game, Coleambally were able to start well at home but this time they were able to hold on, never giving up the lead for the entire game.
After an off-season dominated by key departures, Coleambally showed there is hope under new coach Jamie Bennett, who has the group buying in and giving their all.
Bennett was proud as punch to land his first win in charge.
"Ecstatic. It's a big relief," Bennett said. "I took the role on to help the club improve their juniors and put some time into them. I had no expectation on wins and losses so to get a win in game two is pretty bloody good.
"The last quarter was buy in. The game was in the balance and we didn't fold and that was the bit that I was super proud of the boys about. It was tough in the trenches and we didn't fold."
While the Blues led all day, the margin was never a big one. While Bennett lamented missed opportunities, the Bushpigs kept coming and the game was up for grabs at three-quarter-time with the lead only 10 points.
But Coleambally stood tall in front of their home crowd and delivered a morale-boosting victory.
Bennett hope it builds belief within his group.
"I guess at the end of the day you preach some things and you tell them if they do this then at the end of the day we'll be better. The group all nods and they do buy in but at the end of the day it's a results industry," he said.
"To get a win on the board is not only great for myself but great for the boys because they've worked harder than they have for a couple of years and at the end of the day, if you want to play footy and win you've got to do the hard work."
NT recruits Stanley Tipiloura and White were standouts for the Blues, while Kyle Pete continued his strong start to the year with another big game in defence. Dean Bennett was huge in the midfield, particularly late, while Blake Argus set the tone early and finished with three goals. Bennett said the return of Dean Pound could also not be underestimated given the leadership and direction he provided.
"It was such an even performance, which is critical for us because at the end of the day we probably need that from the group," he said.
"We're not full of stars, we're just going to be full of blokes who are committed to the cause and we've just got to develop that synergy and we'll be alright."
