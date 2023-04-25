The Area News
Coleambally see off CSU for first win in Farrer League

By Matt Malone
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 10:43am
COLEAMBALLY showed they are going to be far from this year's whipping boys with a spirited 14-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

