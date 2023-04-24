Five-day masterclass on new irrigation techniques

The Area News
Department of Primary Industries will be delivering a five-day masterclass on irrigation technologies

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
A five-day masterclass on irrigation techniques will be being delivered, teaching the newest technologies to bring irrigation forward in the Riverina.

