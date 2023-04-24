Five-day masterclass on new irrigation techniques

A five-day masterclass on irrigation techniques will be being delivered, teaching the newest technologies to bring irrigation forward in the Riverina.
The Department of Primary Industries will be delivering the 'Digital Irrigation Scheduling Masterclasses' over five days from May 8 to June 1.
Robert Hoogers from the Department of Primary Industries said that he was surprised by the demand for more courses following the initial one.
"We've done irrigation courses in the past but this one, we're calling it the masterclass because it's more about helping growers with the next step in irrigation scheduling," he said.
"Some of the growers who did the first workshop, they contacted us. They saw some funding, so they sourced us and helped us design it."
The course will cover a range of irrigation techniques from plant water use and different soils to digital telemetry.
"We'll be covering the different ways systems talk to the internet and how that gets back to your phone. Talking about soil, plant and environment monitoring ... all the different systems from a heap of different companies," Mr Hoogers said.
"There's so much tech out there, it depends on what the grower is demanding ... it's about managing different environments we're getting. Those big extremes are really difficult for growers to manage."
President of Griffith and Riverina Citrus Growers Vito Mancini described the course as 'fantastic.'
"The way I explain is that it's performance management of your trees ... Even though we call it digital irrigation and scheduling, it's just about getting a finer balance of water use and performance," he explained.
"Once we can understand those basics, then we build upon it with the technologies we have at the moment."
John Rossetto completed an earlier course and had nothing but praise for it.
"I was irrigating blind before I did this class," he said.
"I learnt that there is no one good technology to trust - I use a blend of all ... and [I learnt] you have to get out in the field and dig occasionally to check that the data you are getting is true."
Mr Hoogers encouraged growers to participate now, as there's no guarantee of other chances.
"This is the last one of the year that's funded ... there's no guarantee that we'll have the funding next year."
The course is limited to 20 participants. Registration can be made by contacting Robert Hoogers at robert.hoogers@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
