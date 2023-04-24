The Area News
Elizabeth Graham defeats Dorian Radue in Single Match Play final

By Annie Hicks
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:20pm
On Saturday there was a good field of 24 women playing a Stableford in perfect autumn weather, the course was at its best and scores reflected the conditions.

