On Saturday there was a good field of 24 women playing a Stableford in perfect autumn weather, the course was at its best and scores reflected the conditions.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham who is the 2023 winner of the Single Match Play. The final round was played on Saturday and Elizabeth defeated Dorian Radue 4/3.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham who is the 2023 winner of the Single Match Play
Congratulations also to Cherie Eade who played a terrific round of golf coming with 41 points and took out Division One (0-29). Marlene O'Connell was the runner up with a credible 37 points.
Division Two (30-54) winner was Dale Spence who carded an excellent score of 39 points. Runner up was Kathleen Gullifer with 36 points.
RELATED
Balls ran down to 31 points and the winners were L Hedditch, K King, Y Couper, K Centofanti, K Baratto, R Hoare, W Mead, C Cunial, L Bock, D Dossetor, A Hicks and Liz Humphreys.
A reminder that the Griffith City Women's Open is on May 10 and anyone who intends to play in our Tournament to please write your name down on the sheet in the Ladies Room.
Today's competition is a Stroke. On Saturday the event is a Par round and the Regional Theatre have kindly donated a double pass for the best score of the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.