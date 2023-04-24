The Area News
State Metal Detector Championship raises funds for Griffith War Memorial Museum

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 1:51pm
State championships founder, Mark Richards, makes a donation of just over $1,000 to Griffith War Memorial Museum volunteer Brian Hampel. The funds will be used for the upkeep of the museum. Picture by Allan Wilson
The NSW State Metal Detector Championships drew a crowd of around 400 to Yenda at the weekend.

