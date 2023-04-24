The NSW State Metal Detector Championships drew a crowd of around 400 to Yenda at the weekend.
In addition, an array of stall holders showcasing detectors and historic relics found across the state were on display.
Darryl Cocks was named senior champion of the event while Ethan Abnett was named junior champion.
State championships founder, Mark Richards, was elated with the response, especially given attendance was up from previous years.
"It reached what we were aiming for and indicates popularity of the hobby is fast growing," he said.
"It was great to have fresh faces, some of whom had never tried detecting before. One of the highlights was showing them how to do it and seeing their faces light up with surprise and elation at what they've found, especially young people who took part in the treasure hunt.
"We had an array of donations for the hunt, everything from military relics to jewelry and coins.
"One of the best parts for me was watching the kids get so excited by coins from the 1950s and 60s. It made them eager to learn more about history and that was what it was all about.
"The spectators, stall holders and support ensured the event was a blast for all. We had great feedback, especially from those who hardly knew a thing about metal detecting beforehand. They were amazed with what they found."
Meanwhile, Mr Richards well and truly surpassed his goal of raising $500 for the upkeep of the Griffith War Memorial Museum.
Just over $1,000 was accepted by volunteer Brian Hampel on behalf of the museum from Mr Richards on Monday.
Not only did he shave his beard, but several of his metal detector championship colleagues did also.
"They said to me if I was able to raise more than the $500 I was aiming for, they would join in. And it turned out donations went above and beyond," he said.
Mr Hampel envisions the funds will go towards upkeep of the facility, as well as acquiring new displays.
"We very much appreciate what Mr Richards has done for us," he said.
Next years state championships will once again be held in Yenda on the 20th and 21st of April.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
