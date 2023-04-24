The first of many anticipated fundraisers to go towards an important cause was met with strong support from the community at the weekend, with around $2000 raised.
Held in the Rossies Foodworks car park on Sunday, the barbecue was the first of many future events striving to raise a total of $10,000 for Leukemia Support Queensland.
Some $600 was raised in the first four hours of the barbecue alone and an array of local businesses jumped on board to support the initiative by donating products and vouchers.
Ms Pennisi said she is incredibly grateful for the response from residents and businesses alike.
"Central Butchery on Banna Avenue were a real life saver, supplying well over 100 sausages for the day. I'm enamored with the support," she said.
"It was fantastic to see so many people interested with what I'm doing and helping me along."
Ms Pennisi has the gears set in motion, with ideas developing for other fundraisers she hopes will draw in the community and help spread the word.
"I've considered perhaps doing a Sip n' Paint day and I'm also hoping to chat with the Griffith PCYC about doing a disco for young people," she said.
"This cause is very close to my heart. Things are looking promising and appear to be heading in the right direction. I hope to continue building support as things progress."
Those wishing to support Ms Pennisi in her endeavor can do so here or can contact her at chrystalp1984@gmail.com
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
