Antonina Pennisi planning further events as part of her charitable mission

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:15pm, first published 11:36am
Gary, Antonina, and Jacinta Pennisi with Aleah Vantongeren tend the barbecue held at Rossies Foodworks on Sunday. The fundraiser was part of a goal to fetch $10,000 for Leukaemia Support Queensland. If successful, Antonina will feature in the award-winning TV program 'Adventure All-Stars.'
The first of many anticipated fundraisers to go towards an important cause was met with strong support from the community at the weekend, with around $2000 raised.

