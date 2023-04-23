Not all service is glamorous but all service should be remembered

Tomorrow, we'll remember them.
In climbing Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915 the men who landed on Turkish shores did far more than participate in a military campaign.
It cemented a uniquely Australian identity when the nation was only a few years old.
Over a century later the nation will stop tomorrow morning to remember the people who have served the nation and its worth thinking about what the day means to us.
Those who landed at Anzac Cove have long since left us, but there are many people who have continued to serve in the now famous Anzac tradition across the world.
Not everyone's service attracts the sort of myth-making that of Tobruk, Kokoda or Long Tan.
Not everyone's service is glamorous but it is still important to remember the people who put their good health, wellbeing and their lives on the line for the nation.
And those that are left to grow old can remember them, we need to ensure those who served and are left to grow old can actually grow old.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
