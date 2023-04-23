The Area News
Hanwood secure commanding win to start Pascoe Cup season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
April 23 2023
Hanwood has avoided an early season banana skin after a commanding performance on the road as they picked up a 5-2 win over Young.

