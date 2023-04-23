Hanwood has avoided an early season banana skin after a commanding performance on the road as they picked up a 5-2 win over Young.
It was a strong start to the clash as the visiting side was able to open the scoring with 12 minutes gone, with Daniel Johnson finding the back of the net.
The Hanwood side was able to extend their lead just before the break as Chris Zappala was able to beat the Lions keeper from range to make it 2-0 at the interval.
Four minutes after the break, it was a three-goal lead, with Johnson scoring his second, and the game was all but put to bed just before the hour-mark when Luca Valensisi found the back of the net.
Young was able to pull a goal back, but the margin was restored quickly with Will Piva getting on the scoresheet.
The Lions scored a late consolation, but Hanwood were able to come away with the points from their longest road trip of the season.
Coach Jason Bertacco was pleased with how his side adapted to a side who were happy to sit back.
"Young set up with five at the back, so they were really playing a counter-attacking style and sat really deep," he said.
"To keep the ball the way we did in the first half was really impressive.
"We still have a lot to work on, and the boys know that, and they were able to pinpoint that themselves, which is even better."
It will be another trip away to start the season as they head to Wagga to take on Tumut, who started their season with a 10-1 defeat to Lake Albert.
