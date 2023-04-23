The Area News
Yoogali SC take win over Canberra White Eagles in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 23 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:58pm
Mason Dondel and Joey Preece celebrate Yoogali SC's third and final goal as they wrapped up their first win of the season. Picture by Liam Warren
Mason Dondel and Joey Preece celebrate Yoogali SC's third and final goal as they wrapped up their first win of the season. Picture by Liam Warren

Yoogali SC is up and running for the 2023 Capital Premier League season after a dominant display against Canberra White Eagles.

