Yoogali SC is up and running for the 2023 Capital Premier League season after a dominant display against Canberra White Eagles.
It was the side's first home game of the season, and they were able to start their quest to turn Solar Mad Stadium into a fortress with a 3-1 victory.
Yoogali rode their luck early as Michael DePaoli looked to have brought down a White Eagles attacker but escaped without sanction.
After Joey Preece went close to opening the scoring, the home side was able to convert their early dominance into a goal as coach Darren Bailey was able to turn in a rebound with just after the half-hour mark.
On the brink of halftime that lead became two as Bailey turned assist maker for the second to send Josh De Rossi through for a tap-in.
RELATED
Five minutes into the second half, the visitors were able to pull one back before they lost their keeper to injury after a heavy collision with Bailey as both looked to win the ball.
Two minutes later, Yoogali made the most of the change in net to push the lead out to two goals as Mason Donadel forced a turnover in the middle of the park and raced away to score.
Yoogali had chances to push further ahead in the final 30 minutes, but they were able to hold the White Eagles out to come away with the three points.
Bailey was happy to see his side able to see some results after their hard work.
"It was a good performance from the boys, and we were able to put them on the back foot early and took our chance when it came," he said.
"The last couple of weeks, we haven't been able to take our chances, but today, we took those early chances and probably could have had a few more."
Bailey set the goal of making their home ground an intimidating place to come and was pleased to see his side back that up with action.
"Home has to be a fortress. It is a motto that every club I have been to has made that something to live by," he said.
"We put it to the boys, and they stood up and showed that it will be a tough place to come."
Yoogali will face a tough test of their strength at home next weekend when they play host to Belconnen United.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.