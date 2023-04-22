It was a nightmare of an afternoon for the Griffith Blacks, who were held scoreless.
The Blacks lost Blake Theunissen, who had been under an injury cloud heading into the game and wasn't able to overcome the niggle meaning the Blacks forward pack was without a number of experienced heads in the forward pack.
It was looking like a difficult afternoon for the visitors as the Bulls were able to fly out of the blocks four quick tries to see them leading 28-0.
It went from bad to worse as Brayden McMaster was sent to the sin bin, and the Tumut side pilled on the points heading into halftime.
While the break did slow the scoring slightly, the Tumut side was still able to come away with a 77-0 victory.
Second grade also suffered a second straight defeat to start the season as they fell to a 31-10 defeat, with Shaquel Crowe and Mason Payne scoring for Griffith.
Third grades trip to Hay was more fruitful as the Blacks came away with a 19-0 win.
Maika Maika, Daniel Bozic and Naashon Mataora scored the points for the Griffith side.
