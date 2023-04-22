The Area News
Griffith City Council will vote on submitting the draft Plan of Management for Scenic Hill at Wednesday's meeting

April 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Council to finalise Scenic Hill plan
Griffith City Council will meet to finalise the draft plan of management for the natural areas of Scenic Hill at the upcoming meeting.

