Council to finalise Scenic Hill plan

Griffith City Council will meet to finalise the draft plan of management for the natural areas of Scenic Hill at the upcoming meeting.
The plan of management for Scenic Hill has been split into three parts - covering formal recreational areas, Pioneer Park and Natural Areas. The plan for Pioneer Park has already been sent to the Crown for approval, after which it will go to public exhibition.
Griffith City Council is now moving on to area 3, covering the natural areas of Scenic Hill - the last of the plans to need approval from the Crown and public.
If approved, the council will send their draft plan to the Crown for approval before it is placed in public exhibition for feedback.
Council staff noted that Scenic Hill, while it costs money, does not generate any funding.
"The PoM has highlighted the ongoing financial obligations of Council to maintain the land, in particular Scenic Hill, to meet community expectations," reads the report.
"Other than through grant funding and annual budgetary contributions, Council has no form of generating funding from activities on Scenic Hill."
The council, which usually meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, will meet at 7pm on Wednesday, April 26 due to Anzac Day falling on the day before. A livestream will be available through Griffith City Council's facebook page.
A full agenda is available at the Griffith City Council website.
