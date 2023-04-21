One of Griffith's best markets and festivals is in the final stages of preparation before it lands on May 12.
The 2023 Riverina Field Days is putting the finishing touches on a spectacular year for Griffith's annual agricultural market and festival.
Almost 200 exhibitors have signed up for this year's Field Days, including number one sponsor Lowes BP.
On the entertainment side of things, there'll be some old favourites like amusement rides and the much-loved snake pit, where a reptile expert will show off some of the world's deadliest snakes - but there are exciting new events on the way as well.
Organiser Jason Torresan was especially excited for a motocross show that will delight audiences.
"This year will feature an epic show of tricks, stunts, back flips and jumps from top professional Freestyle Motocross teams that will make the crowd go wild as well as Pig Races," he said.
"We've found that having a combination of family and kids attractions, entertainment, food and demonstrations ensures it really is a Field Days for everyone, and a great day out."
Chef Ben Di Rosa, known for his work at Zecca, will be running cooking demonstrations complete with taste testing, and the site will also feature classes on handmade pasta.
"Last year our Beer Tent was so popular, everyone enjoys a quiet beer while catching up with mates," added Mr Torresan.
Of course, it's not all fun and games, and the Riverina Field Days' primary focus will still be on showcasing agriculture in the region.
"For many farmers and agribusinesses, the impact of floods, escalating production costs and staff shortages has led to challenging times and it's important to showcase the strength, vitality, and diversity of primary industries," Mr Torresan said.
More information and tickets are available at riverinafielddays.com.
