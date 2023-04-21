The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Community Centre's youth-focused drug awareness day drew the attention of many

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 22 2023 - 12:18am, first published April 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids of all ages came out to Olympic Street to chat, grab some snacks and enjoy the music. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Kids of all ages came out to Olympic Street to chat, grab some snacks and enjoy the music. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Community Centre's drug awareness day drew plenty of attention from youth and family support agencies and young people of all ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.