Griffith Community Centre's drug awareness day drew plenty of attention from youth and family support agencies and young people of all ages.
From 11am, the Olympic Street skate park was set up with music and stalls to help young people learn about drug use and what support is available.
Representatives from Mission Australia, One Door Mental Health, Calvary and the Community Centre among others set up stands with quizzes, games and prizes to entice young people to engage with the conversation.
Plenty of young people did come along as well, whether for the chance to win a voucher to GB Sports or for something to do during school holidays - although one did admit that her mother encouraged her to attend.
READ MORE
Member for Murray Helen Dalton came along to speak with the agencies and Community Centre manager Peta Dummett, talking on the need for a drug and alcohol rehab service in Griffith.
"I've been speaking to [Minister for Health] Ryan Park about having detox beds in the hospital redevelopment," Mrs Dalton said.
"People have to detox before they can go to rehab, and they don't want to go out of their community ... We've got a lot of catching up to do."
Ms Dummett said that the day had seen good outcomes and that everyone had learnt something.
"It started a bit slow, but it's picked up, We're getting a lot of young people through," she said.
"Everybody's been keen to participate in the quiz, and everybody's increased their knowledge, even the adults."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.