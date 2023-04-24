A difficult last hole didn't stop the charge of David Van Raalte towards the Griffith Pro-Am.
A two-stroke leader after the first round, two double bogeys in his second round wasn't enough to deny him the title as he held off Marcus Fraser and Jay Mackenzie to win by four strokes, which is his first in the Pro-Am series since 2015.
Van Raalte wasn't paying attention to the leaderboard as he made his way around his final 18, and was greeted by a surprise once he walked off the 18th.
"It was a bit nervy, to be honest with you," he said.
"I thought I may have blown it on the last by making a double, but in the end, it was good enough to get the job done.
"Really happy to be in that situation and have a win again."
Fraser (66-74) and Cooper Gentle (71-69) shared second spot at two-under-par with Mackenzie (71-70), Dean Mulley (73-68) and Aaron Maxwell (69-72) tied for fourth at one-under.
It was a strong first round that got Van Raalte into a winning position.
Starting on the fifth hole, he holed out for an eagle from the fairway on his opening hole and finished with three straight birdies.
At day's end, it showed a front nine of eight-under.
"I hit it to about 10 feet at the next and missed it, I birdied seven, eight and nine, so I turned five-under after those first five holes," he said.
"After we played the back nine, I hit it to about 10 feet on the first. I thought I'd holed that one but missed it, and I ended up making a few putts on the way back in, making birdie at two, three and four to finish.
"It would have been nice to shoot 27, but 28 is not too shabby.
"It's about as good as I've done before.
"It was a pleasure to be able to do it."
The Griffith Pro-Am was the middle of the MIA leg of the Pro-Am Series.
In the 12-hole event out at Yenda, Austin Bautista was able to take a one-shot win after finishing on four-under just ahead of David Bransdon.
The Leeton Pro-Am was held over the weekend, with Jordan Mullaney taking a one-stroke win over Brad Kivimets with a score of eight-under.
