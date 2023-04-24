The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

David Van Raalte claims 2023 Griffith Pro-Am

By Liam Warren
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:03pm, first published April 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A difficult last hole didn't stop the charge of David Van Raalte towards the Griffith Pro-Am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.