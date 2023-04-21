Kooyoo Plaza comes alive with Indian culture
A celebration of Punjabi culture begins from 5pm on Friday at Kooyoo Plaza with food, music dance and more, all to raise funds to support Griffith Wellways.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Straight from sell-outs on Broadway
The heartbeat of Africa can be felt as musicians transport the audience to the African continent. The show brings the best talent from nine African countries to create the wonder that is Cirque Mother Africa. Tickets are $79.50 for adults, doors open 6pm on Sunday.
Weekend nightlife
Max and Charlie Jones will be playing some sweet tunes on Friday night at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm, while on Saturday night Paul Lines will be rocking the stage from 8pm. Over at the Exies Club enjoy entertainment from JRVU from 7.30pm on Saturday night. At the Area Hotel you will find Picklez and Sanchez and DJ Rossi spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
April 21 at the Griffith Regional Theatre
A world-class show that brings together Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and The Beach Boys. The show delivers hit-after-hit with awesome harmonies and songs that the audience cannot resist singing along. Tickets Adult $59, concession $54, under-18 $30.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.