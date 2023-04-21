Max and Charlie Jones will be playing some sweet tunes on Friday night at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm, while on Saturday night Paul Lines will be rocking the stage from 8pm. Over at the Exies Club enjoy entertainment from JRVU from 7.30pm on Saturday night. At the Area Hotel you will find Picklez and Sanchez and DJ Rossi spinning all your favourites in the beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.

