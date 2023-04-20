The Area News
The Griffith Base Hospital Crane 'Hope' will be adorned with Australian flags to commemorate Anzac Day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:45pm
Mark Robinson, Ricky Gregory, RSL president Michael Borg, Deputy Mayor Glen Andreazza, site foreman Todd Hansen and Josh Innes. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Mark Robinson, Ricky Gregory, RSL president Michael Borg, Deputy Mayor Glen Andreazza, site foreman Todd Hansen and Josh Innes. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Base Hospital's crane will be decorated with Australian flags to commemorate Anzac Day.

