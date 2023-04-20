Griffith Base Hospital's crane will be decorated with Australian flags to commemorate Anzac Day.
The president of the Griffith RSL, the deputy mayor and workers came out to the construction site to hang four flags from the crane - named Hope last year.
The four flags - an Australian flag, an Anzac Day flag, a Royal Australian Navy flag and a Royal Australian Air Force flag - will fly from the crane every day from April 22 until the morning of April 26.
Site foreman Todd Hansen said that the idea had come about from him.
"My pop was in the Navy, and acquired the white ensign from a navy ship so I was going to fly that," he explained.
He reached out to the Griffith RSL, who said that while it was a good idea, they wanted to preserve the old cloth flag, so ADCO provided four new polyester options to fly from the crane.
"It's a good opportunity while the crane is in town. It wasn't here last year, it won't be here next year," Mr Hansen said.
"We've got one chance to do whatever we're gonna do, and Anzac Day is Anzac Day. You grow up with it."
RSL president Michael Borg thanked ADCO for the recognition, adding that it was a fitting commemoration of Anzac Day.
On the day itself, there will be a dawn service beginning at 5.30am at the Griffith Cenotaph, followed by a breakfast for attendees.
The march will begin just after 10, with those participating in the march requested to be in their place by 10.15am. School students will meet at the front of the Griffith City Library at 10.10am.
The main service will begin at 11am at the Cenotaph.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
