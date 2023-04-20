The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Betty Neville selling long-time business Betty Boo Wigs

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 22 2023 - 12:19am, first published April 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Betty Neville among her massive collection of outfits at Betty Boo Wig. Mrs Neville is selling the business of more than 25 years. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Betty Neville among her massive collection of outfits at Betty Boo Wig. Mrs Neville is selling the business of more than 25 years. Picture by James Wiltshire

If you're in need of a costume, there's a fair chance Betty Neville will have you covered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.